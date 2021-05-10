Airlift Update #13

Below is the updated flight schedule as of Friday 7th May, 2021.

AA MIA-SKB 318

Weekly Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday service: January 2nd to August 16th, 2021.

AA CLT-SKB AA-1701

Weekly Saturday Service June 5th – August 14th, 2021.

Delta ATL-SKB DL-1986

Weekly Saturday service June 5 to March 26th, 2022.

LIAT- LI-353 -SKB-ANU/ LI-342-BGI-SKB

Weekly Thursday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

LIAT- LI-391 ANU-SKB/ LI-391 SKB-EIS

Weekly Friday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

LIAT- LI-327 ANU-SKB/ LI-327- SKB-SLU

Weekly Saturday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

LIAT- LI- 312 SKB-ANU/ LI- 312 DOM-SKB

Weekly Sunday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

Seaborne/Silver Airways- BB 4180 SJU-SKB/ BB 4187 SKB-SJU

Weekly Friday service April 30th to December 31st, 2021.

Weekly Sunday service May 2nd to December. 26th, 2021

To be confirmed: British Airways – Weekly Sunday Service June 6th to October 10th, 2021

To be confirmed: Delta Airlines JFK-SKB – Weekly Saturday Service August to December 4th, 2021.

Suspended: United Airlines – Suspended service after Feb. 20, 2021.

Cancelled: Air Canada – Weekly Saturday Service for winter season 2020-2021.

Cancelled: WinAir – service cancelled until further notice.

Flight numbers and times are subject to change without notice.

