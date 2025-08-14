A bold, innovative and ambitious new direction envisaged for the Commonwealth

LONDON, England – As a part of its strategic planning process, the Commonwealth Secretariat recently held a series of consultations with representatives from its 97 accredited organisations and its board of governors.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey, has outlined her plans for the next five years, targeting inclusive growth and an empowering environment as central to her vision.

“We need to make our democracies and social development more responsive to the expectations of our people. We need to make trade a win-win for our businesses and economies by changing the business model that caters to our proportionally small middle class and makes the 2.7 billion people a consumer market, powering profits and investments.

“We need to use distance education to ensure every Commonwealth child interested in digital skills receives training and preparation to become entrepreneurs, with access to financing. We need a renewable energy revolution across the Commonwealth, taking advantage of, and benefiting, Commonwealth industry and finance,” said secretary-general, Botchwey.

Anchoring change in three pillars of resilience

To do this, the secretary-general noted, the Commonwealth needs to strengthen its advocacy in global forums to drive these changes. She set out the pillars for success and the enabling environment around these pillars:

Democratic resilience – support human rights, the rule of law, good governance and strong electoral systems;

Economic resilience – advocating for equitable access to finance, inclusive trade and debt sustainability; and

Environmental resilience – encompassing work to benefit a healthy climate and ocean, as well as the sustainable use of energy and natural resources.

These three pillars will be underpinned by social inclusion, which will include all of the initiatives to enhance the contributions of young people and women and address barriers to their effective engagement at all levels.

Driving reform and collaboration across the Commonwealth

Heads of Government articulated the strategic theme of resilience in 2024, and the Commonwealth Secretariat’s board of governors in May endorsed a number of strategic priorities under the pillars. Over the past weeks, these areas have been further developed by consultations with staff members from the Secretariat, representatives from member countries and other stakeholders.

The meetings also included presentations from the deputy secretary-general, Dr Arjoon Suddhoo, who set the context for decision-making and shared some of the initiatives that are being explored.

Proposals under consideration include a regional centre, Centres of Excellence in thematic areas, and reforms of the meetings held with the heads of government and ministers.

Stronger partnerships, greater impact

A strategy for strengthening and leveraging partnerships and improving the value creation of the Commonwealth system is also under development. It envisages a deeper and more purposeful partnership with its accredited organisations, harnessing their global reach, insights and passion. In June, seven more bodies joined the grouping, signalling continued renewal and deepening the Secretariat’s capacity to carry out its multifaceted mandates.

While there was consensus on the strategic direction, there were also insightful questions and useful observations raised by those gathered in the sessions. When finalised, the organisation’s strategic plan will also set out a reform blueprint for a more agile, adaptable and efficient Secretariat.

A strategic plan for 2025–2030

The plan, which will cover the five-year period until 2030, will refine the organisation’s strategic direction and provide a framework for how the Secretariat partners with countries, partners and donors, as well as the people of the Commonwealth, to accelerate sustainable development. There will be additional consultations with the board of governors and other stakeholders before the final version of the strategic plan is approved later this year.