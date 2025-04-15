2025 NBA Playoffs: Matchups, schedule and how the play-in tournament works

The NBA’s regular season is in the books. After a dramatic finish on Sunday, the top-six playoff spots in each conference have been secured, and the play-in tournament matchups are set.
Here are all of the matchups, along with the schedule. The play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, with the 2025 NBA Playoffs starting on Saturday.
Eastern Conference
Playoff matchups
(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Play-in team TBD
(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Play-in team TBD
(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons
(4) Indiana Pacers vs (5) Milwaukee Bucks
Play-in matchups
(7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks
(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat
Western Conference
Playoff matchups
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Play-in team TBD
(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Play-in team TBD
(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves
(4) Denver Nuggets vs (5) Los Angeles Clippers
Play-in matchups
(7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies
(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks
Play-In Tournament schedule
Tuesday
• (7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
• (7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies (10 p.m. ET, TNT)
The winners advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seeds; the losers will play again on Friday.
Wednesday
• (9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
• (9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)
The winners will play again Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seeds; the losers will be eliminated.
Friday
• East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner (Time TBD, TNT)
• West 7/8 loser vs. West 9/10 winner (Time TBD, ESPN)
[How the play-in tournament works]
Playoff schedule
The 2025 NBA Playoffs begin Saturday, April 19.
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Bucks at Pacers, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 1: Clippers at Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 1: Pistons at Knicks, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 1: Timberwolves at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: East No. 8 at Cavaliers (TBD)
Game 1: East No. 7 at Celtics (TBD)
Game 1: West No. 8 at Thunder (TBD)
Game 1: West No. 7 at Rockets (TBD)